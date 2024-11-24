"I'm Heartbroken": US Woman, Mother Of Two, Places Children For Adoption Due To Financial Struggles

Hannah Martin, a 32-year-old from Waymart, Pennsylvania, shared the emotional story of her decision to place both of her children for adoption, describing it as a deeply painful yet necessary choice. She reflected on the experience as "traumatic" and "heartbreaking," but also "heartwarming" because it allowed her to give her children a chance at a better life, according to the Mirror.

Now a stay-at-home mom to a 15-year-old son, an 8-year-old daughter, and a 6-year-old son, Martin recounted how, in 2011 at just 19 years old, she had to put her daughter Adriana up for adoption due to financial struggles. Discovering her pregnancy had initially left her "excited but scared," as she had conceived after a casual encounter with her brother's friend. Despite being on birth control, she became pregnant, and the baby's father denied responsibility and refused to provide support.

After trying to care for Adriana for about six weeks, Martin realized she couldn't manage alone. "I couldn't do it," she admitted to The Mirror. "The father refused to help me. He said it wasn't his child." Feeling overwhelmed, she sought someone to adopt Adriana and connected with Maria, a lawyer from Miami, who became a source of immense support. "Maria was like another mother to me," Martin shared. "She helped me through everything-therapy and reassurance that I was doing the right thing."

When faced with a similar situation with her son Tyler, Martin again turned to Maria, who helped her find a loving home for him. However, these decisions have continued to weigh heavily on her. She revealed that she hasn't had contact with either child since the adoption and isn't sure if they even know about her.

Reflecting on the experience, Martin acknowledged the toll it took on her mental health, saying, "It was very hard. I went through a bad time because I have depression. If I could change things, I would have kept them, but I was young, struggling, and didn't know how to access the resources that could have helped us."



