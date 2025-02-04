Woman Slams Miniso After Swallowing Sharp Plastic Piece From Broken Bottle. Internet Reacts

In the video, a woman who had purchased a sipper from Miniso recounts her alarming experience. While drinking from the bottle, she suddenly felt something sharp in her mouth. Upon closer inspection, she discovered broken plastic pieces inside the sipper. By the time she realised the issue, she had already consumed some water, raising concerns that she may have unknowingly swallowed sharp plastic fragments.

The video's caption expressed outrage, stating: "Shocking & Dangerous! My sister bought a bottle from Miniso, and while drinking from it, she suddenly felt something sharp in her mouth- turns out, it was a piece of broken plastic from inside the bottle! She had already consumed some water before noticing, meaning she unknowingly swallowed sharp plastic fragments. This is extremely dangerous-what if a larger piece had been ingested? How is Miniso selling such low-quality, hazardous products without proper safety checks? Product safety should never be compromised. Should Miniso be held accountable for selling unsafe products?"

Watch the video here:

The incident quickly gained traction online, sparking widespread concern. Many users voiced their outrage in the comments section. One user remarked, "Made in China," referencing the country often linked to mass production and low-cost manufacturing. Another user sarcastically commented, "Aur kharido aesthetic" (Go ahead, buy more for the aesthetic), highlighting the irony of prioritising design over safety and quality.

The third user wrote, "I was about to get few products from there!! Now I won't!! China ka maal!"

Miniso has not yet responded to the post.