Woman Shares Bengaluru Uber Driver's Reason For Cancelling Ride, Internet Finds It Relatable

Many people who have booked cabs through aggregator apps can relate with one thing - the agonising wait for the driver. When the frustration grows, they contact the designated driver via text message or phone call. However, sometimes, even after all the waiting and calling, drivers just cancel the ride. Such instances are not new and are relatable to all. But everyone would appreciate some honesty, clarity, or certainty about whether your drive is being cancelled. Setting an example, a cab driver did just that. He asked the user to cancel the ride for a simple reason - he wanted to catch some sleep, and the internet is not blaming him.

An internet user Ashi took to Twitter to share the instance. She decided to use Uber to book a cab in Bengaluru. The driver, named Bharath, accepted the ride. However, he later messaged her using the app's chat box to cancel the ride because "he was sleepy." In the screenshot shared by Ashi, the driver says, "cancel this riide, im sleepy." To this, the user simply responded by saying "ok."

Tired after a day of hustling at @peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/XB6QnBWzO6 — Ashi (@ashimhta) January 25, 2023

"Tired after a day of hustling at @peakbengaluru," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared, the post has amassed over 2.9 lakh views and four thousand likes.

"At least this guy was honest. There was this one time - on my way back from BLR airport, the cab guy just pulled over on ORR and said "madam, I can't drive anymore - I'm sleepy". It was around 3:30AM, I was jet lagged and scared as hell," said a user.

A second shared a similar experience and said, "One auto driver was watching YouTube so didn't want to take a ride."

"I understand him," added another person.

"One guy accepted and didn't move for 5 min before i called him and then he says "i was waiting for your call," commented another user.

"At least driver informed the reason.. so nice of him being kind !!!" remarked a user.

Another person said, "Work life balance at its finest."

