Woman Sends Parents On All-Expenses-Paid Trip To Hawaii, Then This Happens

The woman posted her predicament on Facebook. (Representative pic)

A woman recently detailed her frustration with her parents after she sent them on a nearly all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii - only for them to complain about the cost of food. Taking to the Facebook forum "Am I The A**hole?" the anonymous woman explained that she sent her parents on a vacation to Kauai to thank them for watching her children. "I lined it up so it would be 5 days during their 36th wedding anniversary," she continued, adding that she and her husband footed the bill for the plane tickets, hotel and rental car.

However, the woman claimed that despite sending her parents on an all-expenses-paid trip, she had only heard complaints from her parents over the cost of their food since they touched down in Hawaii. "All I've pretty much heard from them is how expensive their food is. Not a thank you or even an appreciate [sic] or positive remark," she wrote.

Along with the caption, the woman also shared a screenshot of her messages with her father. In the text exchange, he sent her a photo of the total cost of their restaurant meal, which came to be $104.31. "Quit your complaining you're in paradise on a free vacation," she replied to the photo, to which her dad wrote back: "Our CHEAPEST meal was $40. Pretty much $50-60 everywhere." In response, the woman said, "Ok then noted I'll send you to Arkansas for your next trip." "A condo would be smarter here, then you could cook a few meals," her father added.

On Facebook, the woman asked social media users if she was in the wrong for "being so irritated" by the messages from her parents "complaining about the cost of their meals". Users quickly jumped to share their thoughts on the woman's frustrated reaction. While some defended her response and called her parents entitled, others wondered if the price point of the vacation was out of her parents' price range, and if she had considered whether they could afford going out for meals.

"I would feel exactly the same. That is the most entitled, selfish thing I've seen in a while. I would be texting non-stop how appreciative I was of that trip. What you did was SO kind. I'm really sorry you are getting this reaction," wrote one user. "I wouldn't be doing it again if all they're going to do is complain," said another.

"Yes, this is beyond generous but if they can't afford to eat while there, that would be pretty crappy," expressed a third user. "Did you ask them before buying the vacay to make sure they could afford the food and whatever else they wanted to do there?" asked another.