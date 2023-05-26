Woman Says Shopkeeper Refused To Take Rs 2,000 Note, Reason Leaves Users In Splits

The RBI has said the move is part of its clean note policy.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, and allowed people to exchange or deposit them in their bank accounts by September 30. It further clarified that the high-value notes will continue to be legal tender even after the deadline. However, this news caused a frenzy and many people rushed to use the bank note by purchasing goods. Several users also took to social media to inform that some petrol pumps and shopkeepers were refusing to take the note. Amid this, an exchange between two friends over the same has left the internet laughing. A woman said that she argued with a shopkeeper after he refused to take the bank note, but the situation quickly became funny when he revealed the reason.

The user Dee took to Twitter to share the same. She attached a screenshot of the What conversation and wrote, "ladies and gentlemen, meet my bestie." Her friend texted her saying, "aaj mei vo aesthetic looking lays gourmet khareedne gayi thi toh shopkeeper wasn't accepting my 2K note, I got so irritated that I gave a monologue about it being valid till 30th sept later he said 'Aapki baat toh theek hai par aapka note fatta hua hai' aur phir mene usse chup-chaap UPI kardiya (Today I went to buy aesthetically looking Lays Gourmet chips. However, the shopkeeper was not accepting a Rs 2,000 note. I got so irritated that I gave a monologue about it being valid till 30th September. Later, the shopkeeper said "You are right but the note is torn". After this, I quietly paid him via UPI)."

ladies and gentlemen, meet my bestie😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TBUmVy6LSL — dee (@deefordaddy) May 25, 2023

The RBI has told all banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes immediately. The central bank started printing the Rs 2,000 note in November 2016 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped high-value Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes overnight.

"The objective of introducing Rs 2,000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped in 2018- 19," the RBI said in a statement.