Woman Says She Wants To Run Away From Marriage In Viral Post. Internet Reacts

A woman received online support after she revealed her future mother-in-law hates her and now she plans to elope with her fiance. Posting in Reddit's "AmItheAsshole" forum under the username u/Dee_Ree said that her mother-in-law has been spreading false rumours about her that she is a negligent mother. The user asked the social media platform for guidance on how to handle such situations, and the platform helped with the correct measures.

The post has garnered more than 2,000 upvotes and several comments from empathetic Redditors who slammed the bride's "future mother-in-law" for her behaviour.

The bride-to-be in a lengthy post shared, "MIL (Mother-in-law) has never tried to have a positive relationship with me. She makes sure I'm not included in conversations, belittles my achievements & talks down to me."

She shared that things escalated when she was planning her fiance's 30th birthday. "MIL fought me on every detail and accused me of not knowing my fiance at all. (I planned a golf weekend away for him and his family) he loves golf."

"Fiance confronted MIL and asked why she doesn't like me. MIL admitted she didn't like me. Don't like my partner driving me to his family events, didn't like it took me a month to find employment when I moved to a different town to be with my fiance. Fiance receives calls and texts from MIL daily. If he doesn't respond, she blames me. Fiance told her if she doesn't stop this behaviour toward me he will no longer speak with her."

Narrating an incident from her fiance's brother's wedding, the user wrote, "Wedding day arrives and we were to be at the venue at 4 pm. Five minutes to 2 pm fiance; receives a call from MIL saying the family photo shoot is in 5 minutes. We hadn't been told of a family photo shoot. MIL demands we arrive at 2 pm for it. We frantically get ready and arrived at the house where the wedding was. There was never a photo shoot planned. MIL comes out in her pyjamas and tries to hand me suit shirts to iron. I refused. MIL snaps at me asking where my son is. He was never coming. He's at the hotel. MIL continues stating everyone thought he would be there. I responded he was never coming and we RSVP just us. She has been told multiple times he wasn't coming."

She shared that after the ceremony was over, guests started asking her where was her son. "I don't even know these people's names. I tell them he's at the hotel. Looks of disgust are thrown at me. My new friends stopped talking to me. I realised these people were being told my son was at the hotel but not telling them how old he is (teenager)."

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous woman claimed her mother-in-law did not tell the guests that her son was a teenager.

"Now fiance wants to cancel the wedding and elope because of MIL. Fiance is demanding I speak with MIL one last time for him to cut her off," she concluded her post.

The internet suggested that the woman should go ahead with the wedding and just uninvite the Mother-in-law.

A user wrote, "If it is only going to be a confrontation (and that is what it sounds like) then you're NTA for refusing. It sounds like your MIL is poisonous and TBH it is not clear to me why you keep attending family events if they are used as an excuse to humiliate you (your words). There are some very weird family dynamics more generally (eg not knowing photoshoots, which didn't exist anyway), the fact that people feel that they are entitled to criticise you all the time, etc. So eloping seems like the best option. Good luck!"

Another user wrote, "You know you aren't a bad mother. They know too because he's a teenager. Not a little kid. Show those people those rumours were false. The family will know she lied. They will like you. And she will hate that. Give the rest of the family a chance."

"I agree have a wedding but don't invite MIL and you will see how much your fiance; backs you if he truly wants to be with you forever he will agree and move forward and she will see what she missed out on," the third user wrote.



