Woman In Italy Wins Legal Battle To Evict Sons From Home, Calls Them 'Parasites'

The court ordered two men to move out before December 18.

A 75-year-old mother in Italy wanted her two grown-up children, one aged 42 and the other aged 40, to leave her home and live independently. She asked them many times to live on their own, but they refused. So, she took them to court and got a legal order to make them move out of her house.

As reported by the Italian news agency ANSA, the 75-year-old mom, who lives in Pavia, in northern Italy, made multiple attempts to persuade her adult sons to find their own places to live, especially since they both have jobs. However, her sons were not willing to leave. Faced with their refusal, she took them to court, and Judge Simona Caterbi ruled in her favor. The judge ordered that the two children must move out of their mother's house by December 18th.

The Italian news portal also reported that the mother was frustrated because her two sons didn't help pay for household costs and were unwilling to assist with household chores. Since her attempts to convince them to start a life of their own were futile, she chose to evict them via court.

According to CNN, the two sons, described in court papers by their mother as "parasites," had been living in the family apartment without contributing any help, according to the complaint filed by the woman, who has not been named, in the Tribunal of Pavia district court.

Judge Simona Caterbi sided with the retired mother, who is separated from the men's father and whose pension went entirely on food and maintenance of the home, ruling that the two "bamboccioni," or big babies, have until December 18 to vacate the premises, according to Tuesday's court ruling, seen by CNN.