Woman In China Quits Her Job To Draw Positive Messages On Sandy Beaches: 'It Makes Me Very Happy'

The woman got inspiration from a positive message she saw on a beach. (Representational Pic)

A woman in China left her job to draw positive messages in the sand for people, according to a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP). The woman used to work as sales executive, the outlet further said, but took inspiration from someone who left an inspirational message on a beach, the outlet further said. The woman, surnamed Feng, belongs to Sanya - a popular tourist destination in Hainan province. She was quoted as saying by SCMP that her new job may sound unusual but brings her a respectable living.

Feng's story is a hit on Chinese social media, with many users congratulating her for taking the plunge into a new "career".

"My family also supports me in building my new career," she told a local news outlet, as reported by SCMP. The woman claims she earns $1,400 (Rs 1.16 lakh) per month by working eight hours every day.

Feng also said her new profession helps boost her self-worth.

"Fulfilling other people's wishes makes me very happy and satisfied," she said.

In the initial days of her new job, Feng used to post the photos of her drawings on social media, but was not sure if her work would be noticed. But within a week, she received her first booking.

One of the videos circulating on Chinese social media sites shows the woman crouching down and using a slender branch to draw a ship in the sand, as per the SCMP report.

People started liking her art, which brought more business to Feng. She says the drawing job gives her flexibility to work due to which she can take care of her family.

Feng now keeps reading about drawing on sand to perfect her art to produce better-crafted words and drawings.

