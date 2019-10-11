Woman Honours Father With Talking Tattoo. Watch

Yvette Moore was heartbroken when her father, Michael Goto, died of liver cancer in 2013. Now, the 40-year-old has found a unique way to honour his memory - with a talking tattoo.

Yvette says she got the idea of getting a talking tattoo after seeing an Instagram post about it. The soundwave tattoo plays sound through a special app called Skin Motion and was created by a Los Angeles-based tattoo artist in 2017.

The tattoo, inked on Yvette's left forearm, plays her father's voice. "Hi babies, thank you - I feel better already. I love you. I'll see you when I get back to the house. Bye bye," the tattoo says when Yvette holds her phone over it. According to Yahoo News, this was a voice message that Michael left for his grandchildren.

A video by Press Association shows how the soundwave tattoo works.

"I was so close to my dad. We spent so much time together going swimming and on fishing trips, and he taught me all these skills like DIY and fixing my car - as well as more emotional things, like how to be strong and independent," says Yvette, according to Yahoo News.

"After he died, I did worry about forgetting his voice. The last thing I wanted was for my memories of him to dwindle. But now, he's immortalised and I can hear him whenever I need to. It's nice for Abigail and Michael, who is named after my dad, to hear their granddad's voice, too."

