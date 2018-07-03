Woman Finds Live Frog In Bag Of Supermarket Lettuce. Watch Video

Shevaughan Tolputt found a tiny frog in her lettuce.

A woman from Cornwall, UK, was shocked to find a tiny frog in a bag of lettuce that she purchased from a supermarket. Shevaughan Tolputt, who has been trying to adhere to a vegan diet, shared a video on Twitter showing a tiny green frog inside her bag of lettuce leaves. The lettuce was bought from the discount supermarket chain, Aldi, she writes.

According to the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old woman found a little pair of eyes looking back at her as she opened the bag of lettuce.

"I shouted to my husband and he put him in a tupperware container. He was fine, he didn't seem unwell," said Ms Tolputt to the Daily Mail.

She added that she and her husband released the frog in a field next to a stream.

Watch her video below:

What to do when you find a frog in your lettuce?!?!? #YouGetExtraAtAldipic.twitter.com/EItm2V6NwM - Shevaughan Tolputt (@Sheloulie) June 30, 2018

Here's how netizens reacted to Ms Tolputt's discovery:

Aww he's so cute - Samera Mohammad (@SameraMPharm) July 1, 2018

In the US, we'd celebrate because it means the lettuce isn't covered in toxic chemicals. - We're America, Bitch! (@TheBarbaraGame) July 1, 2018

Aldi has apologised and said it is investigating how the frog got into the lettuce and offered her a refund on the salad, reports the BBC.

This isn't even the first time that a customer has found a frog in a bag of produce. In August last year, a woman in California found a frog in a lettuce mix bag - she kept hers as a pet.