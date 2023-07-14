Woman Eats Pizza Cooked On Guatemala's Active Volcano, Video Is Viral

Since being shared, her post has over 69,000 views and 1.2 million views.

A lot of people love to travel. Travelling across the globe not only opens us to explore different cultures, food, landscapes and languages, it also helps one develop a new way of living and learning. Whenever people travel abroad, they wish to do something unique, a memory which they will cherish forever. Similarly, a woman recently visited Guatemala and tried an unusual pizza. Instead of being prepared in an oven, the popular Italian dish was cooked inside an active volcano.

Alexandra Blodgett took to Instagram to share a video of the same. In the short clip, a person is seen putting an uncooked pizza with lots of vegetables on a tray and later into the ground. A few moments later, they take it out and serve it to Ms Blodgett. The woman is then seen enjoying the unique pizza in the scenic setting. "POV: travelling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn't travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus," she wrote in the caption.

She informed the users that this is available at Volcano Pacaya. "You must have a guide to enter this National Park! We booked in advance through Pizza Pacaya. This volcano is active! The last significant eruption was in 2021. It gets WINDY and cold up there, so make sure you bring layers!" she continued in the caption.

Since being shared, her post has over 69,000 views and 1.2 million views.

"What a unique experience. Would totally do this," said a user.

"Mmmm the sulfur really adds to the flavor," said another person.

Another person added, "This is amazing! The activity I didn't know we needed on our bucket list."

"So epic," remarked a person.

"Most expensive pizza I've ever had," added an internet user.

A sixth user noted, "I hope there's no rubbish left behind."