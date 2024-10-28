Woman Dumps Matrimonial Match After Learning His Salary Is Rs 3 Lakh, Not Rs 30 Lakh

Screenshots show the woman reacting with anger and using language

A men's rights activist, known as Kish Siff on social media platform X, shared screenshots of a conversation with a potential matrimonial match who became irate upon learning his actual salary was Rs 3 lakh per annum, not Rs 30 lakh as previously stated.

Kish, whose bio describes him as a counsellor at the men's rights NGO Save Indian Family Foundation, initially claimed his income was a "typo error." In his post on X, Mr Siff explained that the woman had been eager for an early engagement until he clarified his actual salary.

He agreed to an engagement in mid-November and revealed that his profile mistakenly listed an extra zero, showing Rs 30 LPA instead of Rs 3 LPA. Screenshots show the woman reacting with anger and using language he described as too offensive to repeat.

𝗦𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗜 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝘆 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗼 𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K4TDGPrqm3 — Kish Siff (@KishwarSiff) October 26, 2024

In another post, Mr Siff alleged that he had discovered through court orders that the woman received Rs 80 lakh in alimony from her ex-husband following a compromise in a false 498A case against her in-laws, though she had previously denied taking any money during the divorce.

He also shared screenshots of messages from the woman's mother, who threatened to file a police complaint against him for misleading her daughter.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗟𝗬 𝗪𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗚 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀? 😱😱😱😱😱 https://t.co/W7fdelZCo7pic.twitter.com/bcKbJJkwD0 — Kish Siff (@KishwarSiff) October 26, 2024

The post soon caught the attention of internet users and triggered an array of comments. Several users lauded the man for exposing fraudulent practices by women on matrimonial websites.