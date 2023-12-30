The TikToker had a weird experience with Alexa.

A widely circulated TikTok video has brought attention to a disturbing incident where a couple discovers their Alexa devices engaging in eerie late-night conversations with their partners, as reported by The New York Post.

In the video, TikToker Jess explains how her Alexa startled her husband at 1 AM by initiating a conversation he found "super weird." This surprising encounter wasn't a one-time occurrence; the device persisted in speaking on its own, leading Jess to decide to remove it from their home.

"This past weekend, I was gone out of town, and the Alexa kept going off, and it kept talking to my husband," Jess said in the recent video.

"He was playing video games at 1 am, and he was like, 'This is just super, super weird,'" she added.

Jess's unsettling experience didn't conclude with her initial discomfort. Shortly after her smart home device initiated private conversations with her husband, another odd incident occurred. Alexa was found speaking spontaneously, without any interaction or prompt from Jess or her family, according to the news portal.

This unexpected behavior added to the overall unease, raising concerns about the privacy and autonomy of the smart device in Jess's household.

Now, Alexa is "officially evicted from our place," Jess said.

In the comment section of the TikTok video, lots of people joined the conversation, sharing stories about their devices doing strange things like whispering, sending weird messages, or starting conversations on their own. This made the idea of having smart assistants seem a bit creepy instead of just convenient.