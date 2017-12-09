Woman Nearly Crushed Under Truck. See Lucky Escape The stomach-churning moment was caught on a CCTV camera

84 Shares EMAIL PRINT Caught on camera: A woman's miraculous escape after slipping and sliding under a truck



Shocking footage,



Suddenly, the woman recoils in horror.



A small white truck appears in sight.



As the woman tries to stop in her tracks, she slips. Then, she slides under the truck. The force of the fall causes her to spin 180 degrees.



The truck comes to a screeching halt; its rear tyre mere inches away from the poor woman's head.



The driver immediately hops out of the vehicle and rushes to check on the victim. Fortunately, she appears relatively unharmed.



Watch the dramatic incident unfold below:





The close-call left netizens full of praise for the quick-witted truck driver who managed to hit the breaks in the nick of time.



"One lucky lady. The driver done brilliant - braking so quickly," commented one person. "The perfect driver," commented another.



And a helpful reminder from one viewer: "You need to check both sides before you cross the street."



