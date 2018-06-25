Woman Crashes Ferrari Moments After Renting It. Watch Thankfully, no one was reported injured in the incident

According to



Her happiness didn't last long as moments later she crashed the car into a road divider and collided with oncoming cars in the opposite lane. She reportedly blamed wet and slippery roads for the accident.



A



According to



Earlier this month, a



Picture this, you enter a luxury car dealership and pick out a swanky new ride to take home. Feels nice, right? So you can imagine just how bad it would feel if someone in that position ended up crashing that same car. If you're shuddering at the thought of this, chances are you'll sympathise with this woman in China. She reportedly rented a Ferrari and ended up crashing the luxury vehicle moments into her first ride. Ouch!

According to Shanghaiist , the woman had rented a red Ferrari 458 from a dealership in Wenling, China's Zhejiang province for 4,500 yuan (approximately Rs 47,000) per day. During her maiden ride, she filmed herself at a traffic stop, expressing her delight at driving around town in the posh car. "This is my first time driving a Ferrari. It is truly the most incredible feeling," she said in the video, as translated by Shanghaiist

Her happiness didn't last long as moments later she crashed the car into a road divider and collided with oncoming cars in the opposite lane. She reportedly blamed wet and slippery roads for the accident.

A video of the incident shows the speeding car lose control and crash into traffic, which left it completely totaled. Thankfully, no one was reported injured in the incident.

According to Straits Times , repairing the Ferarri could cost more than one million yuan (approximately Rs 1 crore).

Earlier this month, a man's brand new luxury car ended up in flames because of burning incense sticks near it.