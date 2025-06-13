Woman CEO Turned Away From London Tech Event For Bringing Baby Daughter Sparks Outrage

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Davina Schonle, CEO of Humanvantage AI, was denied entry to London Tech Week.

She attempted to attend the event with her 18-month-old daughter, Isabella, in a pram.

Schonle expressed disappointment over the lack of support for working mothers at tech events. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Davina Schonle, founder and CEO of Humanvantage AI, a startup focused on conversational role-play training using AI, said she felt "absolutely humiliated" after being denied entry to London Tech Week because she had her 18-month-old daughter with her.

Schonle shared her experience on LinkedIn, revealing she had travelled three hours to reach Olympia, where the event was held. She had hoped to meet potential suppliers for her startup. However, on arrival, event officials reportedly stopped her from entering with her daughter, Isabella, who was in a pram.

Schonle expressed disappointment over the lack of accommodation for working mothers at major tech events, especially during a time when inclusivity is widely discussed in the industry.

"I was refused entry at London Tech Week... because I had my baby with me. It's a 3 hour drive one way for me to come to London. At this stage I limit how many hours I am away from my baby girl. This is about new environments for her as much as it is about me. I should be able to build my company with her by my side," she wrote in her post.

"As someone passionate about innovation, tech and the future of work, I was excited to attend, connect, have meetings and contribute," she added. "In today's age shouldn't we be more inclusive?"

"Parents are part of this ecosystem. Caregivers are innovators, founders, investors, and leaders. If major events like London Tech Week can't make space for them, what message does that send about who belongs in tech? I don't necessarily mean make it a kid-inclusive event in general, or do I? "Doesn't our future belong to the kids?" She further wrote.