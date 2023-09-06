Woman Buys Train Ticket For Goat, Gesture Wins Hearts Online

Social media users have appreciated the woman's honesty.

A woman is winning hearts of social media users for buying a train ticket for her goat. A video of her sweet gesture is going viral on social media. The clip shows her smiling and replying confidently to the travel ticket examiner (TTE) when he asks if she has bought the ticket for the animal. Some users claim the video has been shot in a train passing through West Bengal as the conversation is in Bengali.

"She bought train ticket for her goat as well and proudly tells this to the TTE. Look at her smile. Awesome," bureaucrat Awanish Sharan said while posting the video on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

Look at her smile. Awesome.❤️ pic.twitter.com/gqFqOAdheq — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) September 6, 2023

The video shows the TTE asking the woman if she has bought a ticket to travel in the train. She says 'Yes' and a man accompanying her hands over the ticket to the railway official.

While checking the details, the TTE spots a goat and asks the woman if she has a ticket for the animal.

"Chagol ka bhi ticket hai? (Do you have a ticket for the goat too?)" The woman replies "Yes" and it makes the official happy. The woman too starts smiling.

The clip generated a lot of reactions on the microblogging platform.

"Indeed, say making," commented one user. "Her smile says everything," said another.

"How honest she is. Really, nation demands such people," a third user commented.

A good deed is a ray of light that brightens the world's darkest corners, a simple act of kindness that ripples through hearts and souls. And the woman's gesture proves that.