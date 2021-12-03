Woman Breastfeeds Cat On Plane, Refuses To Stop When Asked

A woman was allegedly caught breastfeeding her cat mid-flight. (Representative Image)

A woman was allegedly seen breastfeeding her pet cat on a plane in front of horrified staff and co-passengers. According to the New York Post, the unidentified woman was on a Delta Airlines flight from Syracuse, New York to Atlanta, Georgia when she began breastfeeding her cat.

An image circulating on social media reportedly shows a message that flight staff sent to the ground sent using the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System. The message reported that "a passenger is seat 13A 'is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in carrier' when a flight attendant requested."

The message further requested that the situation be addressed by the airline's "Red Coat" team upon landing. Delta's Red Coat team are their "elite airport customer service experts" who are "specially trained to handle on-the-stop customer issues".

I saw this on Reddit today. It's an a ACARS in-flight message from the cockpit to the ground.



Also, civilization had a good run. pic.twitter.com/AjQhIaE80H — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 24, 2021

Flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth also spoke about the bizarre incident in a TikTok video shared on November 13, Newsweek reported.

"This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby," Ainsley Elizabeth said in her video "Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn't put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life."

She added that "security met the flight" and asked her to stop.

Further details of the incident were posted on Twitter by an aviation enthusiast who spoke to a co-passenger who witnessed the incident. According to him, the woman kept on trying to breastfeed her cat despite cabin crew asking her to stop.

The cabin crew did speak with 13A asking her to stop, but she kept on feeding. Upon arrival in Atlanta, she was greeted by airport officials. — Eric (@GoldboxATL) November 30, 2021

Delta Airlines has not yet commented on the incident.