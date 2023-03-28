''Why Should Humans...'': Nagaland Minister's Latest Tweet Features Internet's Favourite

The adorable clipand caption brought a lot of likes and comments to the tweet.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well-known for his amusing social media posts, knows how to keep his followers hooked. From posting videos showcasing the natural beauty of his state to keeping his fans updated with important life advice, his posts garner a lot of social media attention. This time, he posted an adorable video featuring the internet's favourite- dogs.

He simply captioned the tweet as, ''Why should humans have all the fun, right,' along with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video here:

Why should humans have all the fun, right 😀 pic.twitter.com/OxTvvpcdMj — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 28, 2023

The video opens to show a pack of dogs having fun while playing catch with a balloon. Several Border collies are seen playing in a field, running after and catching a green balloon, and having the time of their lives. The pooches take turns to leap and push the balloon up in the air with their snouts in a playful manner.

The adorable clip and caption brought a lot of likes and comments to the tweet. Many said that the video is so cute that they watched it on a loop.

One user wrote, ''Tried guessing the dog who is going to jump and I got it wrong always!!'' Another commented, ''We can clearly see the difference between skill and luck total 6 hits and 5 hits are done by single dog.'' A third jokingly said, ''New football team ready to next World Cup.''

Prior to this, he posted another funny tweet that went viral on Twitter. In the picture, he is seen looking at his mobile phone at what appears to be an event. Giving it a humorous twist, Mr Along clarified that he is "not sleeping".

A few days back, he posted a picture of himself surrounded by children practicing martial arts. The minister called himself a "Sumo wrestler" and the children "Karate Kids" in his tweet. On World Sleep Day on Friday, he shared a photo that showed him and several others dozing off on the chairs in what appeared to be an auditorium.