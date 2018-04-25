Why Aaditya Thackeray Thinks This Mumbai Indians Fan Has A Future In Politics

Several Twitter users suggested the fan resembles the Shiv Sena Youth Wing leader

Offbeat | | Updated: April 25, 2018 13:16 IST
Why Aaditya Thackeray Thinks This Mumbai Indians Fan Has A Future In Politics

Aaditya Thackeray shared the video and suggested the fan may be a natural in politics.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is well in its 11th season and temperatures are soaring with each match. It's no secret that fans of one team go all out in supporting their players. However, it is possible for some fans to like one team but love a player from another and also want to support him. And what happens when those two teams play against each another? Who do you support? What jersey do you wear? Well, looks like this IPL fan has all these questions answered.

A video circulating on Twitter shows a Mumbai Indians' fan cheering for MS Dhoni during a between MI and Chennai Super Kings. The clip shows him screaming his lungs out in support for MI. Only, he suddenly changes gears and cheers for CSK's Dhoni when it is his turn to bat. Not bogged down by his opposing love, the man is seen changing his jersey as Dhoni walked on the pitch and taking it off once he got out.

What's even more interesting is that Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray shared the video and suggested the man may be a natural in politics. "Looks like me?? Don't know. Would he be comfy in politics? Sure!" he tweeted.
 
Since being posted on April 23, the video has collected over 960 'likes' and more than 120 retweets. Several Twitter users suggested the man resembles the Shiv Sena Youth Wing leader. Someone even identified the man recorded in the video.

Here's what he has to say be about his changing allegiances.
 
What do you think about this technique to cheer for your favourite team and players? Tell us using the comments section.

