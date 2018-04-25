Why Aaditya Thackeray Thinks This Mumbai Indians Fan Has A Future In Politics

A video circulating on Twitter shows a Mumbai Indians' fan cheering for MS Dhoni during a between MI and Chennai Super Kings. The clip shows him screaming his lungs out in support for MI. Only, he suddenly changes gears and cheers for CSK's Dhoni when it is his turn to bat. Not bogged down by his opposing love, the man is seen changing his jersey as Dhoni walked on the pitch and taking it off once he got out.
What's even more interesting is that Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray shared the video and suggested the man may be a natural in politics. "Looks like me?? Don't know. Would he be comfy in politics? Sure!" he tweeted.
Looks like me?? Don't know. Would he be comfy in politics? Sure! pic.twitter.com/0D7rPVajrK- Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 23, 2018
Since being posted on April 23, the video has collected over 960 'likes' and more than 120 retweets. Several Twitter users suggested the man resembles the Shiv Sena Youth Wing leader. Someone even identified the man recorded in the video.
I did it as a tribute to @msdhoni because he has given us so much as Indian cricket fans!
I will always support Mumbai Indians because I belong here. But I'll never forget everything that Dhoni has given us.
I apologise if anyone hasn't liked it. https://t.co/SUzmvALeIW- Kunal Samant (@flyhighpeople) April 23, 2018
