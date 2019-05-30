Why #Pray_For_Nesamani Is Trending And The Memes It Has Inspired

Who is Nesamani? Why is the world praying for him?

Offbeat | | Updated: May 30, 2019 14:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Why #Pray_For_Nesamani Is Trending And The Memes It Has Inspired

Here is why the world is praying for Nesamani.


This seems to be the week for puzzling hashtag. After the random #JCBKiKhudayi took over Twitter earlier this week, another viral hashtag has left most of the country confused. The hashtag #Pray_For_Nesamani began to trend on Wednesday, and has topped the trends list on Twitter all through this morning. But who is Nesamani? And why is everyone, including celebrities, suddenly praying for him?

Well, Contractor Nesamani is a character from a 2001 Tamil film called Friends. Played by popular Tamil actor Vadivelu, Nesamani is a building contractor who struggles with his bumbling assistants in the movie. In one scene, he is hit by a hammer dropped by one of his employees - and this is the scene that has led to a thousand memes.  

But how did a scene from 2001 go viral 18 years later?

It all started when a Facebook meme page posted a picture of a hammer and asked its followers what the tool is called in their country. One Vadivelu fan quickly connected the hammer to the Friends scene and responded saying that Contractor Nesamani was injured by it. Another fan, in on the joke, mockingly wrote, "Is he ok?"

acl2mcao

From there, the #Pray_For_Nesamani hashtag snowballed into a major trend, inspiring hundreds of memes not just from Tamil Nadu but from across the country. Celebs soon joined the in the fun too, paying their tributes to Nesamani and making the trend really take off.

In fact, the #Pray_For_Nesamani hashtag has become so popular and so widespread, it has even led to the emergence of fake health bulletins from Apollo Hospital:

Which #Pray_For_Nesamani meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nesamanipray for nesamaninesamani in apollo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM Modi OathShiv SenaMumbaiH-1B VisaNarendra ModiRober VadraLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableVenue ReviewEng Vs SACricket World Cup 2019Mi 9IRCTCWhatsAppWorld Cup Live

................................ Advertisement ................................