Why People In These Cities Are Removing Concrete Pavements

Depaving is gaining popularity for its environmental and social benefits.

From the bustling metropolis of the United Kingdom to the serene landscapes of Belgium and France, cities around the world are removing unnecessary stretches of concrete and asphalt to allow nature to reclaim these areas. This movement, known as depaving, involves taking out concrete or asphalt surfaces and replacing them with permeable materials such as soil, grass, or plants.

Depaving is becoming increasingly popular due to its significant environmental and social benefits. The practice helps improve urban environments by reducing stormwater runoff, enhancing soil health, and creating green spaces. It is often part of broader efforts to develop more sustainable and eco-friendly urban areas.

A video by Climate Enthusast Sam Bentley recently shared a video on his several social media platforms to raise global awareness about the depaving process, and the video is becoming increasingly popular among internet users.

According to the BBC, the process of depaving has been around since at least 2008, when the Depave group in Portland was founded. Proponents say depaving allows water to soak into the ground, which reduces flooding in times of heavy rain, aiding the "sponginess" of cities. Native plants help wildlife cling on in urban spaces, and by planting trees, you can increase shade, protecting residents from heatwaves. Injecting city streets with greenery may even improve people's mental health, too.

But if depaving is ever going to really take off, it will have to expand beyond a handful of eager environmentalists and volunteers. With the climate crisis deepening, some cities and even entire regions are beginning to adopt depaving as part of their climate adaptation strategies. It's time, some say, to start smashing up our concrete streets in a big way-to create spaces better for nature.