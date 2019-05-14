Why More And More Millennials Are Choosing To Become 'Pod People'

Housing costs have increased drastically in the last decade. In 2018, only 56% of homes were considered affordable for an average American family. According to one study, only a little more than a third of millennials in the US currently own homes, a rate lower than Generation X and baby boomers when they were the same age - and the situation is not very different in other countries.

The increase in housing costs is one of the main reasons behind a new way of community living - pod sharing.

More and more millennials are choosing to co-live in pods rather than sharing apartments, as a video by Insh explores.

PodShare is a service that creates compact, dorm-like buildings that hold about 10 to 30 people. All the residents share a communal area, kitchen and bathrooms, and for about $50 a night, you can rent your own space in a pod that comes with a twin bed, a storage area and a small TV.

Another reason behind the increase in popularity of pod sharing is that it solves another problem: loneliness. Pod owners believe that living together fosters a sense of community, with residents meeting new people frequently.

Would you ever try a pod share? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.