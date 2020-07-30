Why Elon Musk Is Tweeting About 'Rumours Of Affair With Bill Gates'

Elon Musk has a history of being outspoken on social media.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has a history of being outspoken on social media. This time, his subtle dig at Bill Gates - who recently slammed Mr Musk for his comments on the coronavirus pandemic - has amused many on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spoke at length about coronavirus misinformation in an interview with CNBC. Mr Gates also touched upon Elon Musk and his controversial comments on the pandemic, suggesting that he should stick to topics he knows best.

According to The Atlantic, Mr Musk had earlier downplayed the dangers of the virus - suggesting that deaths due to COVID-19 may have been overcounted and lockdowns may not have been necessary. His comments have earned him social media's ire.

"Elon's positioning is to maintain a high level of outrageous comments," Mr Gates said to CNBC, reacting to the controversial comments. "He's not much involved in vaccines. He makes a great electric car. And his rockets work well. So he's allowed to say these things. I hope that he doesn't confuse areas he's not involved in too much."

Elon Musk responded indirectly to the comment this afternoon with a hilarious tweet. "The rumor that Bill Gates & I are lovers is completely untrue," he wrote on Twitter.

The rumor that Bill Gates & I are lovers is completely untrue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

His tweet has collected over 99,000 'likes' and thousands of amused reactions.

I don't know man look at the way he gazes into your eyes ???? pic.twitter.com/hP0RErywYI — Owen Sparks???? (@OwenSparks_) July 30, 2020

Really ? explain this !! pic.twitter.com/ez9j8BeRPF — Aditya Singh (@CryptooAdy) July 30, 2020

weird that you have to say this, makes me think that you're lying — ???? Din ???? (@notdiin) July 30, 2020

This is not the first time that Mr Musk has taken a swipe at his fellow tech billionaire. In February this year, he also took a dig at Mr Gates for choosing a Porsche over a Tesla while buying his first electric vehicle.