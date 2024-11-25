Who Is Chris Chan? The Transgender Internet Personality Trending Online

Chris Chan, an internet personality and cartoonist, is making headlines after announcing that she's expecting a child during a recent live gaming stream. Chan, who is a transwoman, revealed the news in response to a fan's question. During the session, a fan asked Chan, "When will you announce the child you're having?" In response, Chan said, "When the child, when the child is actually coming into play for summer/ somewhere around that point or I just might keep y'all in the dark and let y'all know until and wait till after the child is born."

Fans quickly speculated that Chan's pregnancy announcement might be related to her close friend, Flutter. According to Chris Chan lore, Flutter is a 30-year-old woman who befriended Chan while she was incarcerated at the Central Virginia Regional Jail from 2021 to 2023. Although Chan has denied a romantic relationship, the pair have been spotted displaying affection in public, fueling rumours about their connection.

The news sparked concerns about Chris Chan's ability to care for a child, given her complicated past including her arrest for sexual assault. One user wrote, "A sex offender and most likely not fit for having a child. They have an awful reputation and been arrested." Another commented, "Oh man I hope that's not true."

Who is Chris Chan?

Chris Chan, born Christopher Weston Chandler, is a 42-year-old American transgender woman. She attended Piedmont Virginia Community College in 2000 and eventually earned a degree in Computer Aided Drafting and Design in 2006. Chan has been a fixture on the internet since 2007, when photos of her at a gaming store were shared on the Something Awful messaging boards, leading to widespread ridicule and bullying.

In August 2014, Chan publicly identified as a transwoman and later underwent a name change to Christine in 2016. She is best known for creating the comic series Sonichu, a fusion of Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikachu, but has since become a polarizing figure due to various controversies.

In August 2021, Chan was arrested and charged with ince*t after admitting to having a sexual relationship with her 79-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia. The arrest was prompted by a leaked Discord conversation in which she admitted to having a sexual relationship with her mother. Following the arrest, her attorney, David Heilberg, stated that many of her provocative statements stemmed from a deep-seated need for attention, which is partly driven by her mental health issues.

Chan spent nearly two years in jail before being released in March 2023. The case was dismissed after a deferred disposition citing her autism diagnosis. She currently resides in a house in Big Island, Virginia.