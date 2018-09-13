While Apple Fans Are Obsessing Over New iPhones, Twitter Is Making Jokes

Twitter has been tweeting funny jokes on the new iPhones

Apple fans waiting all year long for the tech giant's new devices can finally heave a sigh of relief. In an event held last night at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's new headquarters in Cupertino, California, CEO Tim Cook launched the company's latest iPhone variants - the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR along with the Apple Watch Series 4. While Apple fans all over the world are busy looking at the specifications of the new products on offer, Twitter is busy doing what it does best - making jokes.

Ever since last night's event, Twitter has been tweeting funny jokes on the prices of the different products. In India, the iPhone XS is priced at Rs 99,900, iPhone XS Max at Rs 1,09,900 and iPhone XR, the cheapest model of the lot at Rs 76,900. In the US, the price of the iPhone XS starts from $999, the iPhone XS Max at $1,099 and iPhone XR at $749. While many of the jokes are on the prices of the products, including the predictable 'sell a kidney to afford an iPhone' jokes, there also some other hilarious topics covered by Twitter such as the dual-SIM functionality, a feature announced for the new iPhone XR.

Here are some of the funniest tweets:

*apple to customers*



Earlier: Sir, aapke bill par sign kar do.



Now: Sir, aapke will par sign kar do.#AppleEvent - Kunal Acharya (@jarvis7698) September 13, 2018

Apple watch Series 4 can detect a fall?



Someone make the rupee wear it! #AppleEvent - (@pranavsapra) September 12, 2018

#AppleEvent



Me after seeing the new prices ... pic.twitter.com/Vtgu0RuVex - Hazey Dread (@Diplodread_X0) September 13, 2018

Me working on my budget to figure out how I'm going to buy the new Apple Watch and iPhone XS Max ... #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/BPjtLErJyi - Freddy K. (@CallMeFreddyK) September 13, 2018

Tim cook: iPhone now has dual sim feature



Samsung: Tim tera sabun slow hai kya? #AppleEvent - Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) September 12, 2018

#AppleEvent it's not really expensive you just need to realize that you are not the target market! pic.twitter.com/PSpeo0GhUN - #LAND&MONEY=POWER&FREEDOM (@sako_global) September 13, 2018

Me: Please make durable charging cables

Apple: Here take a phone similar to the last one

Me: But cable

Apple: Okay take a new watch too

Me: what about the cable tho

Apple: #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/GxZk0rYdLA - Veer (@ClawedHumor) September 13, 2018

Only Apple would announce a dual sim feature as if they just revolutionised the tech industry. Wow #AppleEvent - Harvest Was Amazing (@Phazha_) September 13, 2018

Trying to figure out what's so special about dual SIM cards all of a sudden.#AppleEventpic.twitter.com/Soc5hlMKLK - Kiwigasm (@Kiwigasm1) September 13, 2018

How I'm going to start treating my iPhone 6 after this #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/gwqqhybmn4 - Gab (@tiny_gabz) September 13, 2018

Apple announced at the launch that it has killed off last year's iPhone X, iPhone SE and iPhone 6S series.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will become available from September 28 in India. Are you looking to get your hands on the new devices? And which of these tweets is your favourite? Tell using the comments section below.