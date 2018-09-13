While Apple Fans Are Obsessing Over New iPhones, Twitter Is Making Jokes

From the predictable 'sell a kidney to afford an iPhone' jokes to other hilarious topics covered by Twitter, here are some of the funniest tweets

Offbeat | | Updated: September 13, 2018 15:16 IST
Apple fans waiting all year long for the tech giant's new devices can finally heave a sigh of relief. In an event held last night at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's new headquarters in Cupertino, California, CEO Tim Cook launched the company's latest iPhone variants - the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR along with the Apple Watch Series 4. While Apple fans all over the world are busy looking at the specifications of the new products on offer, Twitter is busy doing what it does best - making jokes.

Ever since last night's event, Twitter has been tweeting funny jokes on the prices of the different products. In India, the iPhone XS is priced at Rs 99,900, iPhone XS Max at Rs 1,09,900 and iPhone XR, the cheapest model of the lot at Rs 76,900. In the US, the price of the iPhone XS starts from $999, the iPhone XS Max at $1,099 and iPhone XR at $749. While many of the jokes are on the prices of the products, including the predictable 'sell a kidney to afford an iPhone' jokes, there also some other hilarious topics covered by Twitter such as the dual-SIM functionality, a feature announced for the new iPhone XR.

Here are some of the funniest tweets:

Apple announced at the launch that it has killed off last year's iPhone X, iPhone SE and iPhone 6S series.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will become available from September 28 in India. Are you looking to get your hands on the new devices? And which of these tweets is your favourite? Tell using the comments section below.

