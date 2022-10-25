whatsappdown Trends, Memes Swamp Twitter

WhatsApp is down and Twitter is flooded with memes.

WhatsApp is down and Twitter is flooded with memes. The messaging service faced a major issue in the afternoon in India and some other country on Tuesday, a day after Diwali. Users were unable to send messages to groups initially, and then direct messaging too stopped working. Other Meta-owned social media platforms - Facebook and Instagram - are working fine.

Referring to news of Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of the UK, a user wrote, “The simultaneous ‘good morning' and Rishi Sunak forwards from India probably became too much…”.

The simultaneous ‘good morning' and Rishi Sunak forwards from India probably became too much… https://t.co/WfNn3cCzXF — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) October 25, 2022

Another added, "When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem."

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDownpic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

Bollywood memes also made their way to the social media platform.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDownpic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

People coming to Twitter to see WhatsApp down.#WhatsAppDownpic.twitter.com/ni3vKEPCA7 — Video Memes ❁ (@VM_Offl) October 25, 2022

This is me rushing to Twitter to see if Whatsapp is working 😂😂😂😂😂😅😅😅🏃🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/6A8HbR9ygJ — MEMES FOR LIFE (@MEMESFORLIFE298) October 25, 2022

CEO of other social medias right when they hear WhatsApp is down 😂😂#whatsapp#instagram#Facebookpic.twitter.com/xWarXMPHSg — king of memes🤴 (@eddy_memes) October 25, 2022

Did you come across any other memes on this issue?