#whatsappdown Trends, Memes Swamp Twitter

Users were unable to send messages to groups initially, and then direct messaging too stopped working.

#whatsappdown Trends, Memes Swamp Twitter

WhatsApp is down and Twitter is flooded with memes.

WhatsApp is down and Twitter is flooded with memes. The messaging service faced a major issue in the afternoon in India and some other country on Tuesday, a day after Diwali. Users were unable to send messages to groups initially, and then direct messaging too stopped working. Other Meta-owned social media platforms -  Facebook and Instagram - are working fine. 

Referring to news of Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of the UK, a user wrote, “The simultaneous ‘good morning' and Rishi Sunak forwards from India probably became too much…”.

Another added, "When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem."

Bollywood memes also made their way to the social media platform.

Did you come across any other memes on this issue?

Click for more trending news


Also Read

.