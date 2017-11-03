WhatsApp Down: Jokes Flood Twitter As Messaging App Stops Working

Here's how Twitter is reacting to WhatsApp not working:
Author Chetan Bhagat came up with a theory and was trolled for it:
The reason for #WhatsAppDown could be an Indian engineer working there. His girl blocked him and he went 'le phir, main block to sab block'- Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 3, 2017
Others looked forward to no more family group forwards
#WhatsAppDown This dumb piece of shit WhatsApp goes down worldwide and also deleted me from my family jokes group, the forwards of which I thoroughly enjoyed reading and I definitely didn't exit the group myself, the app is so buggy, it was entirely Whatsapp's fault.- Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 3, 2017
On a positive note, we are spared from the family group discussions and fake news and videos sent on the group #WhatsAppdown- Karan Shah (@Karan_J_Shah) November 3, 2017
Still others cracked jokes about the panic that ensued as people realised WhatsApp was down
500 people in India have already died because Whatsapp is down and they couldn't forward a chain message to 10 people. #WhatsappDown- Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) November 3, 2017
2 mins of silence for them who unistalled and then installed WhatsApp again #WhatsAppDown- shashwat (@bAckbEnchErRrrr) November 3, 2017
This moment when WhatsApp doesn't work so you try to remember how to send an actual text #whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/KXyr77MTYO- :) (@musicleadsus) November 3, 2017
PSA: Whatsapp is down. I repeat Whatsapp is down #panic#withdrawalsymptoms#whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/Fj4VtBlq4Q- Mr.Fox Agency (@mrfoxagency) November 3, 2017
Did WhatsApp stop working for you as well? Let us know using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news