WhatsApp Down: Jokes Flood Twitter As Messaging App Stops Working

Including the theory Chetan Bhagat has for #WhatsAppDown

Offbeat | | Updated: November 03, 2017 16:59 IST
WhatsApp stopped working for thousands of people around the world.

About half an hour ago, for thousands of users around the globe, messaging service WhatsApp stopped working. WhatsApp users found that they were unable to send or receive messages. The hugely popular messaging app is used by over a billion people all over the world, though the outage seems to be focused on western Europe and Asia. Twitter was soon flooded with hilarious tweets about WhatsApp's failure and WhatsApp down has become the top trend in India, which is WhatsApp's largest market with over 200 million users.

Here's how Twitter is reacting to WhatsApp not working:


Author Chetan Bhagat came up with a theory and was trolled for it:
 
Others looked forward to no more family group forwards
 
Still others cracked jokes about the panic that ensued as people realised WhatsApp was down
 
Did WhatsApp stop working for you as well? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

