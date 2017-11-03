WhatsApp Down: Jokes Flood Twitter As Messaging App Stops Working

WhatsApp stopped working for thousands of people around the world.

Here's how Twitter is reacting to WhatsApp not working:

The reason for #WhatsAppDown could be an Indian engineer working there. His girl blocked him and he went 'le phir, main block to sab block' - Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 3, 2017

#WhatsAppDown This dumb piece of shit WhatsApp goes down worldwide and also deleted me from my family jokes group, the forwards of which I thoroughly enjoyed reading and I definitely didn't exit the group myself, the app is so buggy, it was entirely Whatsapp's fault. - Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 3, 2017

On a positive note, we are spared from the family group discussions and fake news and videos sent on the group #WhatsAppdown - Karan Shah (@Karan_J_Shah) November 3, 2017

500 people in India have already died because Whatsapp is down and they couldn't forward a chain message to 10 people. #WhatsappDown - Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) November 3, 2017

2 mins of silence for them who unistalled and then installed WhatsApp again #WhatsAppDown - shashwat (@bAckbEnchErRrrr) November 3, 2017

This moment when WhatsApp doesn't work so you try to remember how to send an actual text #whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/KXyr77MTYO - :) (@musicleadsus) November 3, 2017