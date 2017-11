WhatsApp Down: Jokes Flood Twitter As Messaging App Stops Working

Here's how Twitter is reacting to WhatsApp not working:

The reason for #WhatsAppDown could be an Indian engineer working there. His girl blocked him and he went 'le phir, main block to sab block' - Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 3, 2017

#WhatsAppDown This dumb piece of shit WhatsApp goes down worldwide and also deleted me from my family jokes group, the forwards of which I thoroughly enjoyed reading and I definitely didn't exit the group myself, the app is so buggy, it was entirely Whatsapp's fault. - Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 3, 2017

On a positive note, we are spared from the family group discussions and fake news and videos sent on the group #WhatsAppdown - Karan Shah (@Karan_J_Shah) November 3, 2017

500 people in India have already died because Whatsapp is down and they couldn't forward a chain message to 10 people. #WhatsappDown - Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) November 3, 2017

2 mins of silence for them who unistalled and then installed WhatsApp again #WhatsAppDown - shashwat (@bAckbEnchErRrrr) November 3, 2017

This moment when WhatsApp doesn't work so you try to remember how to send an actual text #whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/KXyr77MTYO - :) (@musicleadsus) November 3, 2017

About half an hour ago, for thousands of users around the globe, messaging service WhatsApp stopped working . WhatsApp users found that they were unable to send or receive messages. The hugely popular messaging app is used by over a billion people all over the world, though the outage seems to be focused on western Europe and Asia. Twitter was soon flooded with hilarious tweets about WhatsApp's failure and WhatsApp down has become the top trend in India, which is WhatsApp's largest market with over 200 million users.Author Chetan Bhagat came up with a theory and was trolled for it:Others looked forward to no more family group forwardsStill others cracked jokes about the panic that ensued as people realised WhatsApp was downDid WhatsApp stop working for you as well? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news