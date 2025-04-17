"WFH Doesn't Mean Work 1 Hour": Delhi CEO After Finding Out About Employee's Side Job

The CEO of LawSikho, an online legal education platform, recently took to social media to share how they used artificial intelligence (AI) to find that an employee had been moonlighting. Taking to X, Ramanuj Mukherjee revealed that after they suspected that the employee had a side job, they uploaded the available data to AI to analyse. They then showed her the data and directed her to install a time-tracking and activity-tracking software for proper accountability. The employee, however, quit the job in rage and took to LinkedIn, calling the company's work culture toxic, Mr Mukherjee wrote.

"We had a supicion that someone was moonlighting. We gave the available data to AI to analyse. We showed her the results (some of it attached below), demanded she installs a time tracking and activity tracking software for proper accountability. she quit in rage and wrote a linkedin post calling our work culture toxic," Mr Mukherjee said,

"Work from home does not mean you should have no accountability and work for one hour but claim salary for eight hours." he added.

Separately, in a detailed LinkedIn post, LawSikho's co-founder Yash Vijayvargiya shared that the employee had last met her target in November. "In the last two months, she achieved just 30 percent of her target. Target remained the same," he wrote. Mr Vijayvargiya also attached screenshots of the AI tool's report, according to which the employee's daily work minutes were far below target.

"The data strongly suggests part-time work (40 percent of expected hours) with possible dual employment. Not a single day reached the 250-minute target, with significant unexplained time and irregular patterns," the AI report stated. It also found that almost five hours per day of the employee's working hours were unaccounted for.

Mr Mukherjee also claimed that the company later found that the staffer had faked information on her resume. "Just got off call with her previous boss founder @ surasaa and turns out she is a prolific scamster. She worked at surasaa for just 5-6 months and got terminated due to performance issues. And she submitted fake experience in her CV to get the job in the first place and you still mention this fake experience on her LinkedIn," he wrote.

"turns out she forged her offer letter, salary slips and experience letter while joining LawSikho. We have received confirmation from Suraasa that all the documents submitted to us are fake," Mr Mukherjee added.

The incident has triggered a wave of reactions on social media.

"It's disappointing to see the situation unfold this way. While work-from-home arrangements offer flexibility, they must be accompanied by accountability and professionalism. As an organization, it's fair and necessary to implement policies like time and activity tracking, especially when there are performance concerns," wrote one user.

"Such employee pose double threats. 1) They take salary from their employer and don't contribute to the profitability. 2) They use company resources such as confidential material to work for the competitors," commented another.

"WFH is misused by many in this industry. People with self-motivation and personal ethics - doesn't matter - they work well from anywhere, but that trait is extremely rare in India," said a third user.