'We Pay Our Employees To Leave': Employees On Notice Period Get 10% Hike In This US Company

Even when an employee gives notice, the company increases their pay by 10%.

A marketing company in the US has stated that they will pay staff members to quit and also offer a 10% pay rise during the notice period in exchange for leaving the company. At a time when employee moonlighting, an 18-hour workday, and interviews at 11 PM on a Sunday night have made the news, this sounds like a very unexpected action.

On LinkedIn, Jon Franko, the founder of the marketing company Gorilla, posted a strategy for a "smooth transition."

Mr Franko wrote, "From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks' notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months. And we promise, no hard feelings."

According to Mr Franko, this action will benefit those workers who feel trapped in the company.

"This encourages our people to do something different if they're feeling stuck or in the wrong place. It also gives us time to prepare for how we'll move forward. It's way better than the normal two-week sprint," he said.

Mr Franko claims that although they would not want their staff to leave, "we are fools to expect that they will all retire with us."

According to Mr Franko, who draws attention to the realities of current employment patterns, "our strategy is to make transitions as seamless as possible."

The founder gave an example of a worker with whom they shared a similar experience. The exercise seems to have been a big success based on Franko's account.

Mr Franko narrated, "Recently, this was exercised by one of our own. Great person, a great Gorilla, and extremely talented in the role. But, he was ready for something different. So, he came to us, told us he was seriously looking, and that he would be gone within three months. We "shook hands", bumped his salary by 10%, and began our search. We've found someone to fill the role, the departing employee has some great leads and we'll be working with both to prep for a smooth transition."