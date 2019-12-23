"We Need A Bigger Boat": Viral Video Of 'Sailing' Sea Lions Amuses Many

"We're gonna need a bigger boat," quipped one commenter.

A viral video of two sea lions on a boat is making waves online.

A video of two huge sea lions lounging on a boat is making waves online. The two sea lions were spotted 'sailing' on what appears to be an empty boat in the Eld Inlet near Olympia, USA. The boat in the viral video seems close to toppling over, thanks to their combined weight.

According to news website KHQ, the video was filmed on Tuesday by Josh Phillips, a Washington Department of Natural Resources intern. You can watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video of the two sea lions relaxing on the boat has garnered hundreds of thousands of views across different social media platforms like Reddit, Twitter and Facebook. It has also inspired a ton of hilarious jokes and some intrigued questions, including a few from people asking if the sea lions are really that big or if the boat is too small.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions this viral video has inspired:

It has even inspired artwork

Josh Phillips, who filmed the video, told Miami Herald that he came across the sight of the sea lions on the anchored boat while out with a friend. "It looked a little off and we got closer and closer and realized there were two massive animals on board," he said. "I've never seen anything like this."

