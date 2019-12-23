'We Need A Bigger Boat': Viral Video Of 'Sailing' Sea Lions Amuses Many

A viral video of two sea lions on a boat is making waves online.

A video of two huge sea lions lounging on a boat is making waves online. The two sea lions were spotted 'sailing' on what appears to be an empty boat in the Eld Inlet near Olympia, USA. The boat in the viral video seems close to toppling over, thanks to their combined weight.

According to news website KHQ, the video was filmed on Tuesday by Josh Phillips, a Washington Department of Natural Resources intern. You can watch the video below:

Near, far, wherever you are, make sure your boats are secured before winter storms (or pinniped pirates) start rolling in.



📹 Thanks to former DNR intern Josh Phillips for this incredible video from Eld Inlet. pic.twitter.com/QQqAokc1Z4 — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) December 19, 2019

Since being shared online, the video of the two sea lions relaxing on the boat has garnered hundreds of thousands of views across different social media platforms like Reddit, Twitter and Facebook. It has also inspired a ton of hilarious jokes and some intrigued questions, including a few from people asking if the sea lions are really that big or if the boat is too small.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions this viral video has inspired:

Where did they get the money to buy that boat? Or is it rented? — Peter Cawthorne (@Cauthen207) December 19, 2019

We're gonna need a bigger boat. — 🌸Friendbear🌸 (@Friendbearx) December 19, 2019

"we can never get any privacy from these paparazzi!" — Kim Coscarart (@KimCoscarart) December 20, 2019

The scene from Titanic re-enacted by the sea lions where the two lovers are on the prow of the ship or@this is another fine mess you have got me into” — Elizabeth Anne hunt (@Tobyamori2011) December 19, 2019

It has even inspired artwork

Josh Phillips, who filmed the video, told Miami Herald that he came across the sight of the sea lions on the anchored boat while out with a friend. "It looked a little off and we got closer and closer and realized there were two massive animals on board," he said. "I've never seen anything like this."