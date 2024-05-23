'We Can't Cuff Him': Cops Catch Alligator From 104-Year-Old US Woman's Home

The officers enlisted help from licensed trapper Mike Dragich to secure the reptile.

A 104-year-old Florida resident got a surprise visitor on Monday - a 5-foot alligator. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the woman's call near Atlantic Boulevard and Art Museum Drive. Officers reported on social media that they "have quite the 'tail' to tell" about the encounter.

Luckily, with the help of licensed trapper Mike Dragich, the gator was safely captured and relocated. The officers joked that they "couldn't cuff him" but assured the public that the gator was "alive and well in a different location."

Alligators are common in Florida and can be found in many freshwater habitats, including lakes, rivers, swamps, and even some brackish areas. However, it's not super common to find them right next to houses.

They are adaptable creatures and will sometimes wander into suburban areas, especially if there are ponds or canals nearby.

