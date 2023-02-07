Watch: Zomato And Google Prepare Cyber 'Safe-Tea' To Deal With Online Threats

Google and Zomato have now come together to highlight the growing need of cyber security.

The number of cyber-attacks in India has recorded a steady growth over the past couple of years. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi was the target of a high-profile ransomware attack last month, which prompted security researchers to plug the gaps its cybersecurity system. To prepare internet users better, Google and Zomato have now come together to highlight the growing need of cyber security and how one can protect themselves from such threats.

A video, shared jointly by Zomato and Google India on Instagram, shows a person creating a strong password using a "safe-tea" formula. He starts by placing capital letters in a container marked "password". The recipe is then completed by lowercase letters, punctuation, and digits. After finishing this procedure, he performs a two-step verification and serves the "safe-tea".

The short clip has been captioned as, "Now serving: A hot cup of cyber safe-tea."

Since being shared, the now-viral video has amassed over 3.9 lakh views and 25,000 likes.

"What's the similarity between chai and password? Won't share it with anyone," said a user.

"This collab 'cutting' thru," stated another person.

A third person said, "Coffee lovers in the chat - Password invalid."

"Creativity k sath safety," added another person.

A person wrote, "Kisne likha hai yeh script. Mujhe usse follow karna hai (Whoever wrote this script, I want to follow them.")

Government statistics indicate that 3,94,499 cyber security incidents were recorded overall in 2019 by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. In 2020, it reached a record 11,58,208, and by 2021, it had risen to 14,02,809. Up until June 2022, 6,74,021 cyber security incidents were reported.

