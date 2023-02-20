Watch: Yuvraj Singh's Latest Video Featuring His Mother And Brother Is A Laugh Riot

Yuvraj Singh shared a video featuring his mother Shabnam Singh, and brother Zorawar Singh.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated with whatever he is doing. He also loves participating in viral Instagram trends and dance challenges to keep his fans entertained. Now in his latest post on Instagram, he has shared a video where he aced the viral 'Kun Faya Kun' trend along with his mother Shabnam Singh, and brother Zorawar Singh.

He captioned the video as, ''Batao humne kuch galat kiya kya?'' (Tell us, did we do something wrong).

Watch the video here:

Notably, the iconic song 'Kun Faya Kun' from the movie Rockstar is being hilariously used in the new trend. The trend simply involves throwing a person out of the house with their bag due to most stupid reasons and making a funny reel out of it.

In the video uploaded by Yuvraj Singh, his mother throws him and his brother out of the house along with their belongings because they brought 'Pudina' (Mint) instead of 'Dhaniya' (Corainder). The text insert on the video reads, ''Kuch Nahi Bro, Mummy ne sabzi lene bheja tha, Dhaniya ki jagah pudina le aaye''. (Nothing Bro, Mummy had sent us to get vegetables, but we brought Mint instead of Coriander.)

Needless to say, all of them aced the trend with their superb acting and funny expressions. Since being posted an hour back, the reel has gone viral, with more than 9 lakh views, 1 lakh likes and 500 comments so far. Instagram users loved the hilarious reel and praised the cricketer's comic timing in the comments section.

One user wrote, ''Yuvi brother, go to Range Rover to take Dhaniya mint then there will be no mistake.'' Others filled the comment section with laugh emojis.

Featured Video Of The Day CBI Sets New Date For Manish Sisodia After Agreeing To His Request