Watch: Young Girl's 'Helicopter Shot' Impresses Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

A video showing a young girl's impressive batting skills has caught the eye of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Taking to Twitter, Mr Vaishnaw shared the clip of the girl batting on a makeshift pitch.

"My fav is the 'helicopter shot'. What's your pick?" the Union Minister wrote in the caption of the post.

My fav is the ‘helicopter shot'☄️

What's your pick? pic.twitter.com/q33ctr0gnH — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 23, 2023

In the short clip, the young girl is seen standing on a green carpet while holding a bat. She is seen swatting away ball after ball and displaying her intense focus in the game. From cover drivers to square cuts, the girl is seen demonstrating a number of actions and exceptional skills.

Mr Vaishnaw shared the clip on Thursday and since then it has accumulated more than 334,000 views and over 11,000 likes. In the comment section, while some internet users admired the girl's talent, others were simply curious as to who the girl is.

"All shots in her quiver. Who is this cricketing genius?" wrote one user. "Best wishes to young, talented cricketer her dream, come true Thanks for sharing video how she hitting helicopter cricketing shots honourable Union Cabinet Minister. @AshwiniVaishnaw," said another.

A third user commented, "Her each shot so so perfect. difficult to pick one... yes helicopter one is just same as legend #Dhoni" A fourth added, "What an amazing talent .. All of her shots are spot on .. She will do great in premiere league".

Meanwhile, speaking of exceptional talent, earlier this year, another young girl playing jaw-dropping cricket shots in Barmer, Rajasthan, caught the attention of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. In the clip, the girl was seen playing with some boys and hitting back-to-back sixes. Her shots ranged from a step-out six straight down the ground to hooking a ball wide off stump into the leg side.