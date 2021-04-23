Florida Woman Spots "Baby Dinosaur" In Her Yard. Video Baffles Internet

Viral footage shows an animal running through a woman's yard in Florida.

A woman in Florida is convinced she saw a baby dinosaur running through her yard - and her claim is backed up by five second of blurry footage that has gone viral online. Speaking to FOX 35, Cristina Ryan said that every single person she showed the video to had the same conclusion - that the creature looked like a "baby dino". The surveillance camera footage, captured on April 15, shows what looks like an animal with a long tail bounding through her front yard in the dead of the night.

"Viewed the recording from my security camera, from overnight (3:40 am on the morning of April 15th), and saw what appears to me like a raptor, or small dinosaur," Ms Ryan said.

"Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way," she said. "There is still no clear explanation. Many say it can be a dog, fox, etc...but those animals don't walk that way, and don't have the back legs this animal does."

She added quickly, "Maybe I've watched 'Jurassic Park' too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!"

She further said that some believed it could be a bird, but that made no sense since whatever it is, appears to have front legs. "Needless to say, we still don't know, but I'm sticking with raptor" Ms Ryan said.

The footage has left social media viewers baffled too.

"It looked like a turkey. We have them too," wrote one person on YouTube. "That was not a dinosaur. That was a peafowl or a ring-necked pheasant," another said.

A Twitter user, @ChrisLikesDinos, shared the 5-second clip on the micro-blogging site. And then it was suddenly all about 'Jurassic Park' jokes.

"Looks normal to me, we have entered a new era, Welcome to Jurassic World," wrote a user.

"It's a dragon," said another

But many closely observed the footage and concluded there was a leash attached to the animal and that it may have been a dog.

"Dog with a raincoat on (which is why you see the reflective part)," concluded another user on Twitter

