Watch: Woman Makes Incredible Jump To Save Baby Falling Down From Stroller

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras in Changsha, China

A woman in China is being hailed as a hero after she made an incredible jump to save the life of a toddler. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras in Changsha, which is the capital and the largest city of Hunan Province in China.

The CCTV footage shows a child, believed to be her niece, almost falling down on the hard concrete when her stroller toppled over. Meanwhile, the woman who was walking leisurely across the yard was quick to notice the toddler heading towards the edge.

She immediately ran and dived towards the stroller while outstretching her arms. Just when the baby was about to hit the concrete, the woman managed to catch her in her arms. The baby was unharmed, and the woman was left lying on the floor.

The video ended with the rest of the family rushing over to check on the baby as the woman continued to lie on the floor. Another person also helped the woman in getting up, while others made sure the baby was okay.

In a similar video that had gone viral last year, a man from China saved a two-year-old girl who had tumbled out of the window of her fifth-floor flat.

Quick thinking can prove to be life-saving in tricky and dangerous situations. The internet is full of videos that feature such heroic bystanders and good Samaritans coming to the rescue of people in need, saving them from life-threatening accidents.