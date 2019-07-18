Watch: Woman Boards Luggage Belt Assuming It Would Take Her To The Plane

Instead of heading towards the terminal, she steps onto the luggage belt

Offbeat | | Updated: July 18, 2019 15:01 IST
A viral video shows a woman stepping onto a luggage conveyor belt


Airports can be confusing, especially for first-time flyers. A video going viral online shows just how confusing they can be. The video shows a woman, reportedly a first-time flyer, climbing onto a luggage conveyor belt at a check-in counter. She apparently thought it would lead her to the aircraft.

The video was recorded on a CCTV camera at the Istanbul Airport in Turkey, reports The Sun

CCTV footage shows the woman checking in her luggage at the counter. After that, instead of heading towards the terminal, she steps onto the luggage belt even as people around her look on, puzzled. Unable to maintain her balance, she then falls down. The video shows airline employees rushing to help her up.

Watch the CCTV footage below:

The video has gone viral after it was posted to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It has also received a lot of amused comments.

What do you think of the clip? Let us know using the comments section.

