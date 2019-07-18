Watch: Woman Boards Luggage Belt Assuming It Would Take Her To The Plane

A viral video shows a woman stepping onto a luggage conveyor belt

Airports can be confusing, especially for first-time flyers. A video going viral online shows just how confusing they can be. The video shows a woman, reportedly a first-time flyer, climbing onto a luggage conveyor belt at a check-in counter. She apparently thought it would lead her to the aircraft.

The video was recorded on a CCTV camera at the Istanbul Airport in Turkey, reports The Sun



CCTV footage shows the woman checking in her luggage at the counter. After that, instead of heading towards the terminal, she steps onto the luggage belt even as people around her look on, puzzled. Unable to maintain her balance, she then falls down. The video shows airline employees rushing to help her up.

Watch the CCTV footage below:

Just when I think I've seen all the various symptoms of ‘Airport Brain' some passengers seem to suffer from when flying...this was at New Istanbul Airport...pic.twitter.com/dzwDiOj4yf — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) July 12, 2019

The video has gone viral after it was posted to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It has also received a lot of amused comments.

I think she wanted to fly in the cargo hold 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 — Paul (@spotter_paul) July 12, 2019

I did see that one. I don't think she's flown much! — Caroline Taylor (@217_taylor) July 13, 2019

What do you think of the clip? Let us know using the comments section.

