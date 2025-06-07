Watch: US School Track Runner Wins Gold With Daring Double Somersault Finish

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Brooklyn Anderson won the 5A state title in the 100-metre hurdles on May 31 in Eugene. She clipped the final hurdle but performed two somersaults to finish in 14.93 seconds. A video of her finish has gone viral, garnering over 50 million views on social media.

Brooklyn Anderson, a high school junior from Thurston, Oregon, executed a remarkable finish at the state track and field championships in Eugene on May 31. Leading the 100-metre hurdles, Anderson clipped the final hurdle, causing her to lose balance.

Drawing on her gymnastics background, she instinctively performed two forward somersaults, crossing the finish line in 14.93 seconds to secure the 5A state title.

The video which shows her hitting the final hurdle and somersaulting twice over the finish line has gone viral on social media with over 50 million views on several platforms and counting. Her quick thinking and athleticism captivated audiences, making the moment go viral.

Watch the video here:

What happened next was a bit of muscle memory, she told CBS affiliate KOIN-TV.

"All I remember is resorting back to my gymnastics career," the athlete said.

Anderson's gymnastics training kicked in as she hit the ground, and she instinctively tucked and rolled into two flawless somersaults, propelling herself across the finish line in a stunning display of athleticism.

"I wasn't sure how far back everybody else was behind me, so I just knew to just keep rolling," she said.

In addition to her hurdling victory, Anderson also placed third in both the long jump and the 100-metre dash. Reflecting on the event, she expressed pride and excitement, especially moved by the enthusiastic crowd reaction.