Watch: UK Man's Remote-Controlled Car Sets World Record Before Exploding In Crash

James Whomsley is known for his "backyard aerospace engineering" YouTube channel, ProjectAir.

A British man's remote-controlled car, powered by a jet engine, achieved a Guinness World Record for speed during its initial try. However, on its third attempt, the car exploded.

According to the Guinness World Record, James Whomsley (UK), known for his "backyard aerospace engineering" YouTube channel ProjectAir, has set a record for the fastest speed achieved by a remote-controlled (RC) jet-powered car.

James's car reached a blistering speed of 152.50 km/h (94.76 mph), and were it not for an unfortunate crash, his car could potentially have set a record over double that speed.

James said in a video on his channel that this was the "most stressful, draining, and heartbreaking project" he's ever done.

There was no previous record holder; however, James's car was required to register a minimum speed of 150 km/h (93.2 mph) to be awarded the Guinness World Records title.

During his second attempt, he achieved a speed of 137 mph. However, this run was invalidated due to the vehicle's nose detaching while in motion.

Whomsley's third attempt achieved a peak speed of 141 mph. However, this try also ended in tragedy as powerful winds seized the car, propelling it across the runway and leading to its eventual explosion.

"This was truly the most heartbreaking crash I'd ever experienced," James said.

For more than a year, James dedicated his efforts to the project, starting with the construction of the initial car in 2022. While this particular vehicle didn't manage to secure the record, it provided James with valuable insights into the construction of a larger and more potent version.