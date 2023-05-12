Watch: Turtle Attacks Woman As She Gives Him Water, Internet Shocked

Since being shared, the post has amassed over four million views and 39,000 likes.

Animals have strange ways to surprise the world. They amuse us with their cute antics. However, one terrifying encounter can scare us for the rest of our lives. A woman faced one such incident when a turtle attacked her while she was giving it water. The clip of this heart-pounding incident is going viral online and has left the internet completely baffled.

In the clip posted on Twitter, the turtle is seen be drinking water which the woman is providing through a transparent water bottle. The animal looks quite thirsty and continues drinking water peacefully. A fence separates the woman and the turtle, as seen in the video. She says in the short clip, "He is so thirsty, look." After a few seconds, she pauses providing water to the reptile and pours it on the animal's face. As soon as she does this, the turtle opens his mouth and launches an attack on the woman. Fortunately, she was not hurt due to the fence.

The clip has left many people in disbelief that a small animal, which appears so calm, could attack in such a manner.

"Lack of gratitude from turtle," said a user. "Almost jumped through the screen," added another user.

A third user remarked, "Damn near dropped my phone."

"He had to tell her that's enough," read one of the comments.

"I jumped and put a hole in my ceiling," commented a user. "The heart attack this gave me christ," said another person.