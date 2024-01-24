Watch: Tourist In Thailand Spotted Driving Bentley With Lion Cub In Backseat, Probe Launched

The lion cub, identified as a white lion, appearedto be about 4-5 months old.

Exotic animals, like lions and tigers, belong in their natural habitats and not in the hands of private individuals as pets. However, in many countries, keeping wild animals at home is a growing trend, and is often seen as a status symbol. Recently, a video of a tourist driving around Pattaya City in a luxury convertible with a lion cub sitting in the back seat went viral. According to South China Morning Post, the video has prompted officials to launch a probe.

The video was originally posted on Facebook by an account named 'Madamannudon' which shows a man, driving a Bentley with a lion cub wearing a collar sitting in the back seat. As per the video, the clip was captured in Soi Phratamnak 5 in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province in December 2023. The video later went viral on other social media platforms.

The lion cub, identified as a white lion, appeared to be about 4-5 months old as per local reports.

As per the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the pet owner identified as Sawangjit Kosoongnern was legally allowed to keep the lion in Ratchaburi province. However, she was not allowed to take the pet to a different location without approval.

''Therefore, Sawangjit did violate laws concerning the taking of a wild animal out in public and moving its location without prior permission,'' said Atthaphon Charoenchansa, the department's chief. As a result, she could face a prison term of up to six months and/or a maximum fine of 50,000 baht (US$1,400).

Police later said the driver was Sawangjit's friend from India and they are still on the lookout for him.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many saying that it amounts to animal cruelty. Others said that it endangers public safety. One user wrote, ''All wild animals are dangerous and have the potential to attack at any time. An individual can obtain permission to own a lion, but they must keep it in a specified location, not in a public area.''

Owning exotic animals such as lions is legal in Thailand, but they need to be registered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Lions are a popular pet among wealthy Thais and foreigners, with a price tag of around 500,000 baht (Rs 11,64,613) per animal, as per The Star.

Earlier, a video of a pet tiger chasing a man in a lavish Dubai home went viral on the internet. Some viewers said that the clip was "scary," while others voiced concerns about the animal being confined to a house.