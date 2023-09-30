Watch: Tiger Spotted Roaming Through Sugarcane Field In Uttar Pradesh

The tiger can be seen roaming and sitting in a sugarcane field in the screengrabs of the video.

Many nature lovers frequently visit sanctuaries and national parks in the hopes of catching a glimpse of tigers. Despite India's thriving tiger population, it is still uncommon to see one of these elusive wild animals. A recent video, originating from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, shows a tiger roaming through a sugarcane field. A man identified as Prashant Pandey shared the clip on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 8,000 views.

In the 17-second video, the tiger can be seen prowling in the sugarcane field.

The video appears to have been recorded from inside a car, as the vehicle's bonnet is visible, and the tiger is just a few meters away.

The video's Hindi caption points the location as the Kukra area in Lakhimpur Kheri district, located within the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, where tigers seem to roam freely in such sugarcane fields.

Ramesh Pandey, an officer in the Indian Forest Service, shared the video with the caption, "Sugarcane fields serve as favorable habitats for both prey and predators, contributing to a high degree of human-wildlife interaction, particularly during the winter months in the Terai region."



A user commented, "I hope he finds his own territory and grows into a majestic tiger or tigress. Such a majestic sight."