Three-Wheeler Crashes Into Store In China. A Dog Was Behind The Wheel

Surveillance footage posted on Facebook by PearVideo shows the three-wheeler crashing through a mobile shop on Sunday in the Taixing city of China's Jiangsu province.
According to Shanghaiist, the vehicle belongs to the owner of a store nearby. He had left it running, giving his adventurous pet pooch the opportunity to go for a (very) brief joyride. The dog accidentally stepped on the acceleration pedal and sent the three-wheeler rolling straight into the shop.
The vehicle only came to a stop once it had wreaked havoc in the store. Store workers, clearly startled after seeing a vehicle come crashing through the shop, were even more shocked to find a dog in the driver's seat.
Fortunately, no person - or animal - was injured. According to a local news outlet quoted by The Straits Times, the mobile store owner was compensated for the damage caused.
