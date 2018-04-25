Three-Wheeler Crashes Into Store In China. A Dog Was Behind The Wheel Man's best friend took a three-wheeler for a short joyride and it ended - surprise, surprise - in disaster. Scroll down to watch the bizarre CCTV footage.

Man's best friend took a three-wheeler for a short joyride in China and it ended - predictably - in disaster. CCTV footage going viral on Chinese social networking sites captures the moment an "unmanned" vehicle smashed through the glass doors of a shop, leaving the staff stunned. Even more so when, seconds later, a dog sheepishly popped up from the wreckage and looked up at them.Surveillance footage posted on Facebook by PearVideo shows the three-wheeler crashing through a mobile shop on Sunday in the Taixing city of China's Jiangsu province.According to Shanghaiist , the vehicle belongs to the owner of a store nearby. He had left it running, giving his adventurous pet pooch the opportunity to go for a (very) brief joyride. The dog accidentally stepped on the acceleration pedal and sent the three-wheeler rolling straight into the shop.The vehicle only came to a stop once it had wreaked havoc in the store. Store workers, clearly startled after seeing a vehicle come crashing through the shop, were even more shocked to find a dog in the driver's seat.Fortunately, no person - or animal - was injured. According to a local news outlet quoted by The Straits Times , the mobile store owner was compensated for the damage caused.