Watch: This Woman Holds World Record For 'Largest Mouth Gape', Can Fit In An Entire Burger

The Guinness Book of World Records posted a video on Instagram of a woman with an incredibly large mouth. Samantha Ramsdell from Connecticut, United States broke the world record in 2021 for having the world's largest mouth gape (female). Her larger-than-mouth stretches at a massive 6.52 cm. In the video, the 32-year-old can be seen fitting an apple, an orange, a huge cookie, a chocolate bar and a burger.
Along with the video, the caption reads, "Will it fit? Largest mouth gape (female) - @samramsdell5 As seen in the #GWR2023 book, out now."
Watch the video here:
Posted 13 hours ago, the video has amassed more than 1 million views and 38,450 likes. A user wrote, "Nah. Can we just not? Not everything needs a record." Another user wrote, "I said so much time... Today Guinness makes 0 sense... Every day more and more absurd records... I will no more follow us, Chiao"
The third user wrote, "It's making me uncomfortable."
From a very young age, Sam always knew she had a big mouth - her giant smile is clearly visible in all of her childhood photographs, according to the Guinness World Records website. Since no one in her family had a mouth quite as large as hers, eventually it became a characteristic unique to who she was.
"Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it's great because now it's like one of the biggest, best things about me," she told Guinness World Record.