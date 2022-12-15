Syrian Hairstylist Makes Guinness World Record For Highest Hairstyle At 2.90 Metres

The video has amassed more than 3 lakh views on Instagram.

Love styling your hair? A well-known hairstylist Dani Hiswani just made Guinness World Record for the highest hairstyle. Mr Hiswani styled a woman's hair in the shape of a Christmas tree at an astonishing 2.90 metres (9 feet 6.5 inches) in Dubai, UAE, on September 16 this year.

Guinness World Record shared the video on Instagram on Thursday. The video shows a woman wearing a helmet that had three little poles standing upright. To create a Christmas tree, Mr Hiswani used wigs, and hair extensions to create the coiffure and added Christmas decorations such as balls.

Along with the video, the caption reads, Highest hairstyle 2.90 meters (9 ft 6.5 in) by Dani Hiswani."

Watch the video here:

According to a release by Guinness World Records, Dani got into fashion seven years ago and that's when he started showcasing his talent with hair. He believes that hairstyling is more than just a service, it's a form of art."

"Dani had previously created a small Christmas tree on a woman, and he wanted to challenge himself by creating the highest hairstyle in the shape of a Christmas tree and break a Guinness World Records Title," the release added.

The video has amassed more than 3 lakh views on Instagram. However, the internet was not really happy with the feat.

A user commented, "This feels racist and that is a hairy hat. He could've at least tucked her non-matching curls in. Hair shows do better work."

"That's not a hairstyle, that's a headdress," another comment reads.

"Hair style only with her own hair must be considered rather than additional guess now this Guinness book record has become a business concept," the third user wrote.

"The amount of "hair" in this just feels like it's not something that should be considered the record, the record should be with all real hair and not propped up by a hat," expressed the fourth user.

