Watch: This Teacher's Quirky Way Of Explaining A Physics Concept Wows Internet

The video has amassed more than 80,000 views on Twitter.

A unique way of teaching can create an enjoyable and productive classroom experience for students where they can learn important academic and social skills. Now, a video of a physics teacher explaining refraction has impressed the netizens.

Posted on Twitter by Deepak Prabhu, the viral video shows a teacher using two glasses to explain the refractive indexes of the medium air and glass are different. Moments later, the teacher adds vegetable oil inside one of the glasses and elaborates that the refractive indexes of the glass and oil are the same. He adds that light does not bend when the refractive indexes are the same and that's why the glass is not visible.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "He is a real hardcore teacher and not the ones who just want to shine speaking English."

Watch the video here:

He is a real hardcore teacher and not the ones who just want to shine speaking English. pic.twitter.com/BMj2zAIEog — Deepak Prabhu (@ragiing_bull) November 8, 2022

The video has amassed more than 80,000 views on Twitter. The internet is mighty impressed with his quirky style of teaching Physics. A user wrote, "Awesome way to explain. I keep telling my friends that this is the reason our car headlights don't seem to work at their best during the rainy season. Reflective Index is low."

Another user wrote, "One of the factors why the Indian education system (especially higher education) is like what it is, is because it's not taught in the mother tongue. It promotes mugging without understanding & same for teachers - Explains by just reading it loud."

"Wow... an extraordinary way of explaining the stuff... through simple means," the third user wrote. "Very impressed! It's heartwarming to see not only his grip on the subject but the commitment to ensure that his students understand. That's the stuff good teachers are made of," the fourth user expressed.

Featured Video Of The Day Meta Fires 11,000 Employees: Is The Big Tech Bubble Bursting?