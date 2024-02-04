Watch: This Influencer Has Been Eating Raw Chicken Every Day In Viral Food Experiment

He firmly believes that eating raw meat is not as horrifying as we have been led to believe.

With people growing more and more health conscious, different types of diets are making their way into our lives. In one such food experiment, a man has been eating raw chicken for 17 days now, aiming to continue it until he gets a 'tummy ache.' The man identified as John has been sharing videos of his consuming raw poultry on his Instagram page, aptly named 'Raw Chicken Experiment'.

He started this experiment on January 19 and has been filming himself eating chunks of raw chicken, paired with various sides and seasonings. He firmly believes that eating raw meat is not as horrifying as we have been led to believe.

Watch a few videos here:

He claimed that he had not fallen sick since starting the experiment. “Whenever someone tells me not to do something, it always makes me a little more interested. This time was with chicken,” John told People.

"If I do get sick, I'm hoping it's just some liquid bowel movements and a minor tummy ache. But I've had tens of thousands of comments warning me that it can and will be worse. Only time will tell,'' he added.

This is not the first time he has attempted something like this. He has previously documented a similar experiment on YouTube titled, ''Eating raw meat at Whole Foods every day till I die from bacteria'' until he got bored after 200 days.

Many doctors and experts have said that his experiments could have actual deadly consequences. ''For the love of all things sanity, do NOT attempt what this man is doing, this is so stupid,” a doctor wrote in the comment section.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that raw chicken is usually contaminated with bacteria such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Clostridium perfringens.

''Raw poultry and meat may contain harmful bacteria including salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, and E. coli that can cause food poisoning. Make sure minced meat and poultry is cooked thoroughly. Cook poultry, minced meats, and sausages until well done, right through to the center. No pink should be visible,'' the New South Wales, Australia Food Authority warns.