Watch: This Deaf-Mute Couple Runs A Humble Pani Puri Stall In Nashik, Internet Is All Hearts

A video showed a hearing, the speech-impaired couple running a small stall of India's favourite street food, Pani Puri in Maharashtra's Nashik. The clip of them selling the snack has been shared on the internet and is winning hearts. Posted by Instagram food vlogger 'Street Food Recipes,' the couple demonstrates through hand gestures how they communicate with customers and how the couple works together as a team.

In fact, in the video, the woman can be seen asking the customer about the spice level using gestures. The stall is set up near Jatra Hotel, Adgaon Naka, Nashik. The couple makes everything at home.

Further in the video, the couple shows off a delicious-looking plate to the camera. Internet praised the flawless and neat stall.

The caption of the post read, "This will melt your heart and make you smile :) A Deaf and mute couple defies disabilities to run a humble little Pani puri stall in Nashik. Everything they serve is homemade by them, even the puris. I really love how they maintain cleanliness while serving the food. This couple are the real influencers that our generation should follow and learn from. Location : Near Jatra Hotel, Adgaon Naka, Nashik."

Watch the video here:

The video has accumulated 3.7 million views with several comments. Internet was all hearts after watching the video. A user wrote, "Everyone should visit here and boost their morale! Truly Inspiring." Another commented, "Feeling blessed after this reel." A third user wrote, "They had something special that many couples lack even when they have everything. God bless them."