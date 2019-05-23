Watch: This "Crazy Rat Lady" Lets Critters Crawl All Over Her

At London's upmarket Hampstead, Veronica Diaz lives with her seven rats, a cat and a hamster. The self-proclaimed "crazy rat lady" reveals in a video to Press Association that the much-maligned rodents are allowed to cuddle with her, crawl over her, and even examine her mouth! For Veronica, these rodents are just like any other pets, and she wants the world to see them as such.

"Keeping rats has been hugely rewarding and fulfilling for me and I would just like others to know that they are not horrible pests - but lovable little animals like any other," says the 44-year-old office manager, defending her rather unusual choice of pets.

Veronica refers to her seven rats as her "fur babies", and they are all friendly with her cat, Loki. When one of them dies, she replaces it with another from a breeder or a rescue centre. Every morning, Veronica gets up at 5.15 am to spend time with her rats before leaving for work.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019